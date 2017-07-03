AUSTINTOWN — Mahoning County Area Court No. 4, at 6000 Mahoning Ave. in Austintown, is closed due to a sewage backup.

The court typically holds criminal and traffic court sessions on Monday.

It has not been determined whether the criminal and traffic court session scheduled for 9 a.m. will take place.

A message at the court’s phone number asks those who have business with the court to call to verify that they are reopened.