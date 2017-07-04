NILES — The 37th annual Northeast Ohio Senior Olympics and Sports Classic kicks off Thursday.

The Sports Classic is open to people ages 40 through 59 and the Senior Olympics is for anyone 60 and older. It costs $10 to register for an unlimited number of events, which will continue through July 22.

On Thursday, a horseshoes competition will begin at 10 a.m. at the Newton Falls Veterans of Foreign Wars post, 433 Arlington Blvd.

On Friday, basketball foul shots will take place at 9 a.m.; basketball spot shots will begin at 9:30 a.m.; table tennis will begin at 10 a.m.; and pickleball will begin at 11 a.m.

Friday’s events will be at Youngstown State University’s Stambaugh Stadium on Fifth Avenue.

Regional winners will have the opportunity to advance to state and possibly national-level competition.

For information, contact the Area Agency on Aging 11, 5555 Youngstown-Warren Road in Niles, at 330-505-2300.