JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Police: Taxi strikes pedestrians near Boston airport


Published: Mon, July 3, 2017 @ 2:43 p.m.

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts State Police say a taxi struck pedestrians near Boston’s airport, injuring multiple people.

Spokesman David Procopio says it happened Monday near Logan International Airport’s “cab pool” area in East Boston.

Police say several people were injured, some seriously.

Video of the scene showed a white cab with front end damage at rest against a building and near some picnic tables. The vehicle is surrounded by debris. Rescue crews loaded at least one person into a stretcher.

Procopio say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes