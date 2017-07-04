LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury today found that a drug dealer crushed the skull of a movie studio executive who had been having an affair with his wife, burying him in a shallow desert grave that would go undiscovered for two years, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County Superior Court jury rejected first- or second-degree murder but convicted John Creech, 44, of voluntary manslaughter for the beating death of Gavin Smith, 57, a 20th Century Fox distribution executive, five years ago.

Smith's wife, Lisa Smith, cried in court when she heard the not-guilty murder verdicts before the manslaughter verdict was read.

Smith also played basketball at UCLA under John Wooden on the 1975 team that brought the legendary coach his 10th and final title in the last year of his career. Prosecutors displayed a picture of him in his uniform during their closing argument.

Prosecutors said Creech killed Smith because Smith was having an affair with Creech's estranged wife, Chandrika Cade. The two had met in drug rehab and been in a sporadic affair for years.

In May 2012, Smith and Cade were having a romantic rendezvous inside Smith's Mercedes-Benz sedan in a secret spot in the West Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Creech tracked them down with an iPhone app that allowed him to track his wife's phone.