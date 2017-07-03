BEDFORD, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from a northeast Ohio creek where he went missing while swimming over the weekend.

Bedford Fire Chief David Nagy said the boy’s body was found Monday morning in Tinker’s Creek in the Cleveland Metroparks’ Bedford Reservation. The boy’s name wasn’t immediately released.

Authorities said the teen was swimming with a group Saturday evening when he got caught in the current.

A search team scoured the area but called off the search due to darkness. Crews searched several hours Sunday before calling off the search again because of the dangerous currents.

Nagy says the search team found the boy a few hours after returning to the site Monday.