LINESVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A coroner says a 70-year-old man died of trauma injuries and burns when his small plane crashed a short distance from a tiny airport in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell says Harry Albert Ross, of Edinboro, was killed in Conneaut Township, about 90 miles north of Pittsburgh. The plane crashed about 7:30 p.m. Sunday about a half-mile from Merrys Pymatuning Airport.

The Pennsylvania State Police secured the scene until Federal Aviation Administration investigators arrived today.

The FAA says the plane was a Slip Stream Gennis. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause because of the fatality.

Linesville Fire Chief Bill Mickle says emergency responders didn’t know whether Ross had just taken off or was approaching the airport to land when he crashed.