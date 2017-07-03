CANFIELD — Richard Duffett of Canfield announced today that he will run for mayor of the city in November.

Duffett is the first person to publicly announce his candidacy for the position. Current Mayor Benie Kosar Sr. will not seek reelection.

Duffett is a Canfield native and graduated from Canfield High School before joining the naval academy and serving for six years.

Along with the mayor’s position, all five city council members have reached their term limits and city manager Joe Warino is planning to retire, resulting in what will effectively become a completely new staff of city government officials.