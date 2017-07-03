JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Canfield man announces his candidacy for mayor


Published: Mon, July 3, 2017 @ 1:48 p.m.

CANFIELD — Richard Duffett of Canfield announced today that he will run for mayor of the city in November.

Duffett is the first person to publicly announce his candidacy for the position. Current Mayor Benie Kosar Sr. will not seek reelection.

Duffett is a Canfield native and graduated from Canfield High School before joining the naval academy and serving for six years.

Along with the mayor’s position, all five city council members have reached their term limits and city manager Joe Warino is planning to retire, resulting in what will effectively become a completely new staff of city government officials.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes