JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

$93K seized at Philadelphia airport from Qatar-bound family


Published: Mon, July 3, 2017 @ 10:21 a.m.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal agents at Philadelphia International Airport have seized more than $93,000 in undeclared cash from a family boarding a flight to Qatar.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers say the unreported currency was concealed June 27 on the bodies of the man, his wife and their adult child.

International travelers can carry as much currency as they want in and out of the country but must declare their cash if it totals more than $10,000. Officials said the man, who was traveling with his wife and five children, told authorities he only had $12,000.

Roughly $3,000 was returned to the family, and they were released without being charged.

Authorities say they seize more than a quarter of a million dollars in undeclared currency from the nation’s borders every day.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes