Staff report

JOHNSTON TOWNSHIP

One Pennsylvania man was killed and another seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash at 1:55 p.m. Sunday on state Route 11 just north of state Route 88.

Pronounced dead at the scene was Joseph Colicchie, 60, of McDonald, Pa. He was a passenger in a southbound pickup driven by Ronald Tarquino, also 60 and of McDonald, Pa., who suffered severe injuries and was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital, reported the Ohio State Highway Patrol, which is investigating the crash.

According to the OSHP, Tarquino drove off the right side of the highway and struck several trees before coming to rest in the woods.

Johnston Township Fire and EMS assisted the OSHP. Route 11 southbound lanes were closed for a short time while a medical helicopter landed on the highway.