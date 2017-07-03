YOUNGSTOWN

The Ohio Legislature’s approval in its $65 billion biennial budget of transferring the Youngstown Developmental Center in Austintown to the Mahoning County Mental Health and Recovery Board has set in motion a number of meetings in preparation for finalization of the plans.

“We plan meetings with potential tenants, with Meridian HealthCare as possible property manager and with residents of the area to get their input,” said Duane Piccirilli, MCMHRB executive director.

He said there will be absolutely no treatment or detoxification or methadone programs housed at YDC. Instead, the plans are to use the facility for adult day care for the elderly or for people with autism, and as office space for nonprofit organizations, Piccirilli said.

The property transfer from the state to the Mahoning MHR board was not among the 47 items in the spending plan for fiscal years 2018 and 2019 that Gov. John Kasich vetoed Friday.