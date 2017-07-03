JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Deputy sheriff in central Ohio shoots, seriously injures suspect


Published: Sun, July 2, 2017 @ 3:44 p.m.

BREMEN, Ohio

Officials in central Ohio say a deputy sheriff shot a suspect who refused orders to drop a knife.

The Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred late Saturday near the village of Bremen, about 40 miles southeast of Columbus.

The suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, was hospitalized in serious condition.

Deputies responding to a domestic-violence report stopped the suspect’s car on Main Street. They say the man refused to cooperate with deputies and put his knife down. Officials say he made an aggressive movement toward one of the deputies and was shot by another.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes