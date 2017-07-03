JOBS
Amtrak train derails in Washington state


Published: Sun, July 2, 2017 @ 7:09 p.m.

Associated Press

STEILACOOM, Wash.

Portions of an Amtrak passenger train have derailed near a town in Washington state's Pierce County.

Law enforcement agencies and other first responders on the scene near Steilacoom say there are no reports of injuries.

Four cars of the train, which was carrying around 200 passengers, derailed on Sunday afternoon near Chambers Bay.

West Pierce Fire says passengers are being safely evacuated from the scene.

Photos posted on social media show several cars of the train tipped over on the tracks, near the waters of the bay.

