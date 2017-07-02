CANFIELD

Ashley Blose enjoys stretching her talents at many outdoor events, so perhaps it wasn’t surprising that she popped into a popular family-friendly gathering.

“I usually wear wings, but it was so windy today that I went without them,” said Blose, who refers to herself as “the traveling bubble fairy,” and was among the attractions of Saturday evening’s annual Canfield Rotary Fireworks Fest at Canfield Fairgrounds.

The family-oriented community Fourth of July-themed event included more than 20 vendors, along with photo ops for attendees and eight or nine inflatable bounce houses. Also pleasing for many were appearances by popular Disney characters Princess Jasmine, Belle and the Beast from the film “Beauty and the Beast,” and Aladdin, said Don Dragish, Canfield Rotary’s public-relations chairman.

Blose attaches strings through loops at the ends of two sticks to make then sell giant bubble wands. When pushed toward each other, the sticks, which resemble large chopsticks, cause the string to form a triangle through which large bubbles from a special soap are created, stretched and expanded. The creation allows for several bubbles of all sizes to form simultaneously.

“I travel all over the U.S.,” and appear at music festivals, concerts, fairs and other events, said Blose, who’s staying with a friend in Canfield and was selling the wands for $10 and $15.

The festival also featured entertainment, courtesy of J.D. Eicher & The Goodnights and science demonstrations from OH WOW! The Roger & Gloria Jones Children’s Center for Science and Technology before capping off with a fireworks display.

