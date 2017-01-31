— After dropping four conference games in a row now and losing Mary Dunn to injury, things get no easier for the Youngstown State women’s basketball team.

The Penguins (7-14, 3-7 Horizon League) now go on a four-game road trip as they try to right the ship.

“We’ve been doing everything we can do to win at home and on the road,” YSU head coach John Barnes said. “The road games are obviously tougher to win but with Valpo and UIC coming up we’re focusing on Valpo and we’re doing everything we can to get that one and go from there.”

Nikki Arbanas, Sarah Cash and Kelsea Newman are all out for the season, something YSU has been dealing with most of the year. But now Mary Dunn is out indefinitely with an ankle injury while Jenna Hirsch is day to day with a back injury. Those injuries force YSU to continue to give significant playing time to players who didn’t expect to see much of the court at all this year.

