JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

YSU students and faculty say 'No' to DeVos



Published: Tue, January 31, 2017 @ 12:28 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Nearly 100 Youngstown State University students and faculty crowded together in the McKay Auditorium in Beeghly Hall to rally against President Donald Trump's appointment of Betsy DeVos as the secretary of education.

"No to DeVos!" the crowd chants.

Some YSU staff members will provide training to those in need as to how to make a video testimonial to Senator Rob Portman to persuade him to vote no to DeVos.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes