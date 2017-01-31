YOUNGSTOWN

Nearly 100 Youngstown State University students and faculty crowded together in the McKay Auditorium in Beeghly Hall to rally against President Donald Trump's appointment of Betsy DeVos as the secretary of education.

"No to DeVos!" the crowd chants.

Some YSU staff members will provide training to those in need as to how to make a video testimonial to Senator Rob Portman to persuade him to vote no to DeVos.