— With a month left in the season and eight games to go, the Youngstown State men’s basketball team knows it’s time to make a move in the Horizon League standings.

The Penguins (10-13 overall) currently are 4-6 in the conference and sit in seventh place in the 10-team league. But teams three through eight all are within two games of each other so there’s likely to be plenty of jockeying for seeding for the conference tournament as the regular season winds down.

“I was talking to Cam [Morse] yesterday and we were talking about how we’re basically two possessions from being tied for third in the league,” junior Francisco Santiago said. “We can’t get those games back so we need to make a statement here.”

That statement will be made if the Penguins can win their next two home games against Oakland and Detroit.

