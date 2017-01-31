CINCINNATI (AP) — A woman suing staff from a southwest Ohio jail claims corrections officers raped her and that nurses withheld her medicine for epilepsy, leaving her with debilitating seizures for days while in custody.

Warren County Chief Deputy Barry Riley says the office’s decision not to comment on the pending legal matter shouldn’t be taken as an indication that there is any truth to the allegations.

The federal lawsuit filed in Cincinnati by the now 38-year-old woman says county jailers raped her in 2013 after she turned herself in on an old warrant for a drug-related charge. It alleges that one attack was so forceful it broke her shoulder bone.

WCPO-TV reports the lawsuit says the sheriff’s office investigated but didn’t collect relevant forensic evidence and lab results.