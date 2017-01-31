YOUNGSTOWN

Some candidates will wait until Wednesday, the last day to file nominating petitions for the May 2 primary, but a number of races already are taking shape.

Three candidates are in the Democratic primary for the open Youngstown council president’s race as of the end of business Tuesday to replace the retiring Charles Sammarone for the position.

There could be another candidate or two filing today.

Two open municipal court seats will see Democratic primaries, too.

The field is wide open in Struthers.

Despite his convictions last year of four misdemeanors related to his time as a Mahoning County commissioner, Youngstown Mayor John A. McNally has only one challenger as of Tuesday – Jamael Tito Brown,

County Democratic central and executive committee members from Youngstown and Struthers will meet at 11 a.m. Feb. 18 at the Newport library branch, 3730 Market St., Youngstown, to hear from those seeking the party’s endorsement and then vote.

May 1, the day before the primary, is the deadline for candidates to file for these seats as independents.

There’s only two tax issues on the ballot in the county as of Tuesday.

