WARREN

For a fourth time, Trumbull County drug investigators have charged a young man with a major felony after another young person died from a drug overdose blamed on the drugs the dealer sold.

Today, Anton L. Perry Jr., 22, of Maryland Street Northeast was arraigned on two counts of involuntary manslaughter – one count for a Niles woman, 20, who died from a fentanyl overdose, and one count for the death of her unborn child.

Jamie Deutsch, who was about 61⁄2 months pregnant, died Oct. 22 from a drug overdose, according to Perry’s indictments.

Perry also is charged with corrupting Deutsch with drugs by selling her fentanyl Oct. 21, and Perry is charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl Oct. 18, 19, 20, 21 and 22.

If convicted of the nine charges, he could get more than 40 years in prison.

Perry was indicted secretly and pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court, where Judge Andrew Logan set bond at $1 million.

The Trumbull Ashtabula Group Law Enforcment Task Force charged Perry with drug trafficking and drug abuse in Niles Municipal Court Oct. 23. He was released from the county jail Oct. 24 after posting $5,000 bond.

Jeff Orr, TAG commander, said the investigation into Deutsch’s death began with a call from Deutsch’s family, which supplied investigators with Deutsch’s cellphone.

