YOUNGSTOWN — A man wanted since last January on a probation violation in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court on charges of felonious assault and kidnapping was arrested Monday in Florida.

The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force said Owen Gunther, 52, was tracked by local marshals to Lake City, Fla., where he was arrested by members of the Florida Regional Fugitive Task Force.

Gunther was sentenced to four years in prison in June 2014 for an attack on his girlfriend and granted judicial release later in January 2015. A warrant was issued for his arrest in January 2016 for a probation violation, according to court records.

He will be returned to Ohio after an extradition hearing.