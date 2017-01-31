YOUNGSTOWN

So far, the weather mayhem predicted for the Mahoning Valley has not lived up to its advance hype.

State Route 11, often known to locals as the Trail of Tragedy, was in good shape this morning (8:30 a.m.) in Trumbull County and great condition in Mahoning. The highway north and south in Trumbull was snow-dusted, and in Mahoning County was mostly clear.

The Two Vindy Guys Live Action Drive Scam revealed wet pavement on Gypsy Lane and U.S. Route 422 into downtown Youngstown, which at this early hour is in uncharacteristically fine shape.

No accidents were seen, but people were seen driving.

One wife called and said snow is increasing.

Market Street from Boardman to downtown was clear but wet. This caused many drivers to drive 5-15 mph below the speed limit, enraging a certain Type A managing editor.

Here's the latest from the National Weather Service in Cleveland:

Today: Snow this morning, then snow likely with a chance of rain this afternoon. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches. Not as cool with highs in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Becoming west this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

Tonight...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no additional snow accumulation. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.