JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Tuesday's basketball scores



Published: Tue, January 31, 2017 @ 11:08 p.m.

Area boys games

Here are Tuesday's boys basketball scores:

Beaver Local 76, Harrison Central 68

Boardman 51, Canfield 44

Brookfield 57, Campbell 56

Champion 71, Liberty 65

East 64, Struthers 58

Edgewood 76, Lakeview 64

Hubbard 60, Niles 31

Jefferson at Poland, postponed to Feb. 13, 7 p.m.

LaBrae 77, Girard 61

Lakeside at Howland, postponed until Feb. 24, 7 p.m.

Lowellville 65, Columbiana 55

McDonald 90, Lisbon 71

Sebring 59, Crestview 54

St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Cardinal Mooney 35

Warren Harding 89, Austintown Fitch 60

Western Reserve 68, Leetonia 51

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes