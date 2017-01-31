Here are Tuesday's boys basketball scores:
Beaver Local 76, Harrison Central 68
Boardman 51, Canfield 44
Brookfield 57, Campbell 56
Champion 71, Liberty 65
East 64, Struthers 58
Edgewood 76, Lakeview 64
Hubbard 60, Niles 31
Jefferson at Poland, postponed to Feb. 13, 7 p.m.
LaBrae 77, Girard 61
Lakeside at Howland, postponed until Feb. 24, 7 p.m.
Lowellville 65, Columbiana 55
McDonald 90, Lisbon 71
Sebring 59, Crestview 54
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Cardinal Mooney 35
Warren Harding 89, Austintown Fitch 60
Western Reserve 68, Leetonia 51
