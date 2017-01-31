By WILLIAM K. ALCORN

HOWLAND

The Trumbull County Republic Party’s central committee removed from office its chairman, Randy Law, and its treasurer, Debra Roth, each by 49-0 votes at a special meeting at 6 p.m. today at Howland Community Church.

The deposed chairman, Randy Law, said the meeting was illegal. He said when he learned of the meeting he sent notices to all the 120-125 Trumbull GOP precinct committee members over the weekend, cancelling the meeting.

Keith Wyndham, a member of the GOP central committee, said Law did not have the authority to cancel the meeting.

Law said he has notified the county elections committee and the U.S. Postal Service to determine if the notifications, which he called fraudulent, constitute mail fraud.

“This is all personal,” he said.

It is a story of two sets of by-laws.

Wyndham said the central committee conducted a meeting June 27, 2016, and Law called a different meeting – which Wyndham called a “rump” meeting – at the same time, at which different by-laws which gave Law power in the party for as long as he wished were approved.

“We called a meeting to rebuke Law’s by-laws. By the standing, existing by-laws, Law cannot do what he is doing,” Wyndham said.

Tuesday’s central committee met with a quorum in a proper meeting.

“I’m more concerned about the truth. There was nothing illegal about our meetings. Voting unanimously is sending a message to Randy Law that we aren’t following his lead any more. Whether he wants to accept it or not, we’re moving on as the Trumbull County GOP,” Wyndham said.

Also at tonight’s meeting, the central committee voted unanimously to reappoint Kathi Creed to the Trumbull Board of Elections, subject to approval by Ohio Secretary of State John Husted.