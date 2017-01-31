YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Phantoms will present Military Appreciation Night at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, February 18 versus Team USA. The team will be wearing special military tribute jerseys and proceeds from the post game jersey auction will go to Disabled American Veterans.

The Phantoms are seeking military sponsorship options that include the Captain option for $100 (includes 20 games tickets for military personnel and their families along with company recognition during the game); the Colonel option for $250 (40 tickets for military personnel and their families, 10 game tickets for personal use, company recognition, and a Phantoms' autographed item); and the General option for $500 (70 game tickets for military personnel and their families, 30 game tickets for personal use, access to the Huntington VIP lounge, a Phantoms' autographed item, and company recognition). Contact 330-747-7825 for more information on sponsorship.