NEW YORK (AP) — Seth Jones scored twice, Alexander Wennberg had a goal and two assists and the Columbus Blue Jackets led by six goals and held on to beat the New York Rangers 6-4 on Tuesday night.

Brandon Saad added a goal and an assist, and Nick Foligno and Matt Calvert also scored for the Blue Jackets. Joonas Korpisalo, starting in place of All-Star Sergei Bobrovsky, stopped 33 shots.

Saad's goal was his 100th in five NHL seasons. In the 2008-09 season, Saad played for the Mahoning Valley Phantoms.