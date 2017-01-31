BOARDMAN

A township man faces multiple charges after police stopped him early this morning after reportedly observing him driving through the front yard of a church on U.S. Route 224.

Ethan Dudash, 26, of West Boulevard was arrested on charges of obstructing official business, resisting arrest, two counts of drug possession, and operating a vehicle while impaired.

The charges stem from what reportedly happened after police stopped Dudash on West Boulevard after seeing him drive through the front yard of Disciples of Christ Church.

While participating in a field sobriety test, Dudash reportedly insisted he could drive home, told officers the smell of alcohol was from his fiancée, complained that the incident "was going to cost him money, and that he also wanted 'Trump' here," according to the report.

Dudash reportedly resisted arrest, repeatedly trying to pull away from officers. Once he was restrained, officers reportedly found a plastic baggie in his jacket pocket containing 19 Tramadol pills and two Hydrocodone pills, which are opioid pain medications.

He reportedly told police that the jacket, and thus the pills, had "just been given to him by some dude at Camelot Lanes," according to the report.

A breath test found that Dudash had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.142. The state legal limit is .08.

Dudash was taken to the Mahoning County jail.