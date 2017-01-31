JOBS
Pennsylvania Senate GOP make new run at union contributions



Published: Tue, January 31, 2017 @ 3:35 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans in the Pennsylvania state Senate are making another attempt to end the ability of public-sector labor unions to collect full dues and political action committee contributions through payroll deductions from members’ paychecks.

The GOP-controlled Senate State Government Committee cast an 8-4 party line vote today to advance the legislation and a resolution to amend the constitution. The bill passed the Senate 26-23 in 2015, but died in the House last year. It is also opposed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf.

The bill would bar the state, school districts and local government employers from deducting any portion of union dues that underwrite political activity and union political action committee contributions from the paychecks of unionized workers.

Only deductions that pay for contract negotiation costs and other nonpolitical activity would be allowed.

