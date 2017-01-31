JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Medical examiner says body found in Cleveland appears to be missing teen girl



Published: Tue, January 31, 2017 @ 6:53 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A medical examiner says the body found in a vacant Cleveland home during a search for a 14-year-old girl is “consistent” with that of the missing teen.

Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner Thomas Gilson said at a news conference today he wouldn’t definitively identify the body found Sunday night as Alianna DeFreeze until more DNA and fingerprint comparisons are completed.

The teen was reported missing Thursday after she failed to show up for school. She was last seen getting on a public bus.

Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams says the FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are working with Cleveland homicide detectives and other city police units on the investigation.

Officials are offering a $22,500 reward for information about Alianna’s disappearance.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes