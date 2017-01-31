— The enemies list is long in New England, and it grows with each tweet that dares to doubt Tom Brady’s supremacy or call coach Bill Belichick a cheater.

But there’s one opponent who has escaped the fury of the Foxborough fans, and even has a considerable amount of goodwill in the heart of New England. In fact, it’s hard to find any kind of animosity toward Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, who built his reputation — personally and professionally — at Boston College.

“It’s hard to think of anything bad to say about Matt,” said former BC sports information director Chris Cameron, who was in the athletic department when Ryan led the Eagles to a No. 2 ranking in The Associated Press poll in the middle of the 2007 season.

“I think there are many people at Boston College who are die-hard Patriots fans who are somewhat torn. But I can’t think of anyone who will wish any ill will on Matt Ryan.”

