BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALEXANDER, VICKY E 2/24/1957 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Probation Violation

BROWN, OKEEFE A 9/14/1993 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Robbery

CORNWELL, JODY ALLEN 10/14/1961 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

COX, DARIAN 6/24/1989 YOUNGSTOWN STATE UNIV. PD. Obstructing Official Business

DONOFRIO, MATTHEW SCOTT 11/15/1991 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License

DUDASH, ETHAN CORY 9/6/1990 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

FANT, DEANDRE L 12/18/1987 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Weapons While Under Disability

KRAMER, AARON 7/7/1989 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft

KUHN, KENNETH M 8/25/1963 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Domestic Violence

LAMBERT, LAWRENCE 1/21/1998 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle

MCDOWELL, JAZMYNE LAJIA 4/3/1996 Probation Violation

MCMILLIAN, LATROY TAIWON 10/13/1994 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Possessing Criminal Tools

MILLER, TSHOMBE PIERRE 6/22/1983 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Rape

MOORE, RAYMOND TERRY III 11/4/1989 AKRON US MARSHALS SERVICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

MORRISON, CARL R 6/11/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Contempt Of Court

PERKINS, TODD WAYNE 9/4/1965 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Rape

PIXLEY, DWAYNE NMI 2/20/1968 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Arrest Of Probationer

ROBINSON, SHANELL 12/12/1978 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft

SANATA, ROBERT 7/10/1982 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

SPENCE, BRYANT L 12/30/1989 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. OVI Impaired

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

BELT, RODNEY SCOTT JR 11/13/1978 1/21/2017 TIME SERVED



BOLES, LINDA DIANE 2/23/1980 1/26/2017 TIME SERVED

BRANT, WILLIAM R 10/4/1968 1/20/2017 TIME SERVED

CARTER, JASON RICHARD 2/7/1979 8/23/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

DIAZ, ESTEBAN ENRIQUE 2/3/1989 1/27/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

FAIRCHILD, ALAN PAUL 2/11/1967 1/28/2017 BONDED OUT

HAFFNER, DARLENE MARIE 4/9/1979 1/27/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE

HILL, CHRIS A 7/9/1992 3/3/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

LOMBARDO, ANTHONY J 3/2/1974 1/28/2017 BONDED OUT

MAY, KENDRASIA JOHMEISHA 4/10/1998 12/2/2016 TIME SERVED

MICHAELS, RANDY J 4/24/1988 12/18/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

MOSCHELLA, NICOLE R 12/13/1982 1/25/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

PIRIGYI, BRADFORD 4/1/1975 1/16/2017 TIME SERVED

POE, BOBBIE JO 4/28/1983 1/28/2017 BONDED OUT

PRICE, KENNETH TEREL 5/11/1988 1/26/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RIOS, WILLIAM S 8/10/1988 7/20/2016 TRANSPORTED TO ODRC

RODRIGUEZ, PEDRO LUIS 12/31/1992 1/30/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

SAUNDERS JR., HAROLD BURTON 5/29/1954 1/28/2017 BONDED OUT

SHACKELFORD, STEPHEN I 2/14/1994 1/24/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

SHANE, DEANNA JILL 6/12/1971 1/3/2017 COURT ORDERED RELEASE

SIRACKI, PAUL 4/30/1965 1/16/2017 TIME SERVED

THOMAS, MARQUAIAS TREVONE FOSTER 2/1/1993 1/30/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

THOMAS, MARY ELIZABETH 2/10/1986 1/27/2017 TIME SERVED

WILKERSON, TERRENCE J 6/19/1976 1/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

WILLIAMS, CHRISTOPHER DRAE 7/9/1982 1/28/2017 BONDED OUT

WILLIAMS, DEMOND L 8/22/1974 1/27/2017 TIME SERVED