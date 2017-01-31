JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

John Wetton of rock group Asia has died at 67



Published: Tue, January 31, 2017 @ 1:20 p.m.

LONDON (AP) — Singer and bassist John Wetton of the rock group Asia has died. He was 67.

A statement from his publicist, Glass Onyon PR, says Wetton died today from colon cancer.

Wetton was a founding member of Asia. He rose to fame as part of English rock band King Crimson in the 1970s.

He had planned to tour with Asia but announced earlier this month he would be unable to join his bandmates due to chemotherapy treatment. He said at the time he hoped to resume touring later in the year.

Asia bandmate Carl Palmer said the world had lost "another musical giant."

Wetton was a recovered alcoholic who had worked in the past 11 years to help others quit drinking.

He is survived by wife Lisa and son Dylan.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes