WASHINGTON (AP) — The confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's choice to head the Labor Department has again been postponed.

A spokeswoman for the Senate panel that had been set to have Andrew Puzder's hearing Feb. 7 said the fast-food CEO's financial and other statements have not been filed to the panel. No new date for the session has been set.

It's at least the third postponement for the head of CKE Restaurants, Inc. The company owns Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

Union leaders and Democrats say Puzder is ill-suited to head the Cabinet agency that enforces protections for workers. Puzder is against much of their agenda, including a big hike in the minimum wage.

Trump nominated Puzder on Dec. 9