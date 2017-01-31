COLUMBUS — Publishers have announced an April release date for Republican Gov. John Kasich’s new book.

The 300-plus-page “Two Paths: America Divided or United” will be available in hardback, ebook and audio versions, with the latter read by the governor. Amazon listed the hardcover pre-order price as $27.99 today, with a Kindle edition for $14.99.

The Thomas Dunne Books imprint of St. Martin’s Press is due out April 25. It will include Kasich’s thoughts on the 2016 presidential race and his decades-long political career.

According to a release from the publisher, “Kasich recounts his political career, how faith guides his personal and political life, and considers lessons from the historic presidential campaign. He takes aim at news media bias and the constant race for ratings, gerrymandering and redrawing of voting districts, ramifications of living in a post-truth environment, the proliferation of ‘fake news,’ and the danger of political leaders telling constituents only what they want to hear whether it’s true or not."