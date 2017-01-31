Dix Communications has been purchased by GateHouse Media, owner of The Canton Repository, The Columbus Dispatch and about 50 other Ohio publications and websites, according to a new release from the media group.

The Dix family announced the sale today that includes five daily newspapers, other publications and websites serving 13 of Ohio's 88 counties: Ashland, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Holmes, Mahoning, Noble, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne.

Dix operations include a printing facility in Wooster and more than 30 daily and weekly newspapers, online-only publications and specialty publications. The largest newspapers are the Record-Courier in Kent, The Daily Record in Wooster, The Ashland Times-Gazette, The Alliance Review and The Daily Jeffersonian in Cambridge.