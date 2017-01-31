JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Gatehouse Media group buys Dix Newspapers



Published: Tue, January 31, 2017 @ 2:31 p.m.

Dix Communications has been purchased by GateHouse Media, owner of The Canton Repository, The Columbus Dispatch and about 50 other Ohio publications and websites, according to a new release from the media group.

The Dix family announced the sale today that includes five daily newspapers, other publications and websites serving 13 of Ohio's 88 counties: Ashland, Belmont, Carroll, Columbiana, Coshocton, Guernsey, Holmes, Mahoning, Noble, Portage, Stark, Summit and Wayne.

Dix operations include a printing facility in Wooster and more than 30 daily and weekly newspapers, online-only publications and specialty publications. The largest newspapers are the Record-Courier in Kent, The Daily Record in Wooster, The Ashland Times-Gazette, The Alliance Review and The Daily Jeffersonian in Cambridge.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes