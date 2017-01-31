— With 17.2 seconds remaining, East forward Larry Ransom stood just outside the paint, waiting for his teammate to attempt his free throws. But after a miss, Ransom came down with the offensive rebound to the seal the game.

That offensive rebound didn’t just give East another win, but it also gave Ransom a double-double. He led the Panthers with 17 points, 10 rebounds and a block. His performance was a major reason East beat Struthers 64-58 on Tuesday night.

Ransom said East head coach Dennis Simmons always tells his players to “crash the boards.” He said he wanted to play his best, and when the chances came, made the most of his opportunities.