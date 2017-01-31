JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

East gets past Struthers on road



Originally Published: 11:15 p.m., January 31, 2017 and  Updated 11:15 p.m., January 31, 2017

STRUTHERS — With 17.2 seconds remaining, East forward Larry Ransom stood just outside the paint, waiting for his teammate to attempt his free throws. But after a miss, Ransom came down with the offensive rebound to the seal the game.

That offensive rebound didn’t just give East another win, but it also gave Ransom a double-double. He led the Panthers with 17 points, 10 rebounds and a block. His performance was a major reason East beat Struthers 64-58 on Tuesday night.

Ransom said East head coach Dennis Simmons always tells his players to “crash the boards.” He said he wanted to play his best, and when the chances came, made the most of his opportunities.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes