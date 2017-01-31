Gallery: Lisbon vs Columbiana girls

— With her school’s dream of its first unbeaten season weighing heavy on her shoulders, Columbiana junior Alexis Cross connected from long range at the buzzer to force overtime.

Then in the second bonus session, with fellow starters Kayla Muslovski and Kennedy Fullum on the bench with five fouls, Cross and point guard Mariah Rovnak took charge as Columbiana outscored Lisbon 8-7 for Monday’s 98-97 victory that earned the Clippers a third straight league crown and keeps their unbeaten streak alive.

Despite having missed her first four 3-point shots and then six free throw attempts in the fourth quarter alone, Cross said she felt confident, probably because she scored 14 other points in that quarter before her big shot hit home.

“I’m glad my coach had faith in me, I’ve been shooting pretty well this season so I just let it go,” said Cross, who was sure it was good when she released. “I held my follow-through and luckily it went in.”

Cross tied the game at 86-86 and capped a Clippers’ 13-4 run in the final 68 seconds. She finished with 37 points.

“Probably the best high school girls basketball game that I’ve seen or been a part of,” Lisbon coach Jamie Entrikin said. “It’s just not that easy when you come out on the wrong side of it.

“Give Columbiana credit — they attack the basketball,” Entrikin said. “Our kids played hard — they have hearts of champions. They never quit.”