« News Home

Boardman officials probe reported arson on Paxton Road



Published: Tue, January 31, 2017 @ 10:02 a.m.

BOARDMAN — Township police and fire officials are investigating a reported arson at a Paxton Road home, according to a police report.

The fire department was dispatched to the residence about 4 p.m. Monday for a smoke investigation.

There, firefighters reportedly found a rag had been placed against a rear basement window and set on fire.

The resident reported that she and her children were on the second floor of the townhouse when they smelled smoke. She reportedly opened the basement door "and noticed a smoke haze filled the basement."

No injuries were reported.

The case was forwarded to the detective division.

