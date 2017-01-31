— In their first meeting on Dec. 20, Canfield’s ability to dictate the flow of the game led to Boardman’s first loss of the season.

Since then, Boardman has worked on controlling the tempo and in doing so Tuesday, returned the favor with a 51-44 decision and a season split with the Spartans’ All-American Conference Red Tier rivals.

Mike Melewski hooped 16 points, Holden Lipke notched 11 markers and the Spartans defense held the Cardinals to 19 second-half points.

The Spartans posted their 12th win, guaranteeing them their first winning season since 2010-11.