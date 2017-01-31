JOBS
AP source: Cavs to work out free-agent guard Kirk Hinrich



Published: Tue, January 31, 2017 @ 1:09 p.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation says free-agent guard Kirk Hinrich will work out Wednesday in Cleveland for the NBA champion Cavaliers, who need a backup for Kyrie Irving.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity today because the team is not commenting.

Hinrich is 36 years old and played sparingly for Atlanta last season. He averaged 10.9 points and 4.8 rebounds in 15 seasons. He's also has appeared in 71 playoffs games – 53 with Chicago. The Cavs need a more experienced backup at point than rookie Kay Felder, who has improved but isn't ready.

ESPN.com also reported the Cavs will have free agents Mario Chalmers and Lance Stephenson in for a tryout.

Cleveland lost in Dallas on Monday and fell to 7-8 in January.

