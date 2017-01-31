JOBS
$1 million bond for man accused in deaths of woman and fetus



Published: Tue, January 31, 2017 @ 10:52 a.m.

WARREN

Bond was set at $1 million today for Anton L. Perry, 22, of Maryland Street, charged with numerous drug counts and involuntary manslaughter.

Perry's indictment, released this morning, accuses Perry of causing the death of a woman, 20, of Niles and her unborn fetus in October.

If convicted, Perry could be sentenced to about 40 years in prison.

His arraignment was before Judge Andrew Logan of Trumbull County Common Pleas Court. He pleaded not guilty.

