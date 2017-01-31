YOUNGSTOWN — Youngstown State University Provost Martin Abraham took “one small step” toward addressing some issues brought up by a campus climate survey during the first “Brown Bag Lunch Series,” said Chet Cooper, chairman of YSU’s Academic Senate.

The survey, conducted last spring, identified various concerns of the campus community including shared governance and input, respect and increased communication and transparency.

Although just 23 individuals attended the hourlong session today, Cooper called it a “success.”

“It was a good exchange,” he said. “We had questions answered and concerns raised. ... We have a lot more to discuss. As we move forward I think everybody should be encouraged to attend.”

Abraham said he was happy to provide input to give people a better understanding of what the university’s challenges are.

One challenge is proper staffing.

Career Services Director Christina Hardy expressed concern that full-time faculty are falling by the wayside.

“The amount of full-time faculty at a university is really relevant,” she said.

Abraham agreed by calling full-time faculty “the bread and butter” of the university.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com