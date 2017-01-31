JOBS
West Branch girls win 14th in a row



Published: Mon, January 30, 2017 @ 11:48 p.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Riding a 13-game winning streak heading into Monday’s game at Austintown Fitch, the West Branch girls basketball team was looking forward to playing on the court where the Warriors' upcoming district tournament will be held.

After a 52-45 win over the host Falcons, head coach Walt DeShields has to be delighted that his Warriors have already gotten a feel for the tourney hardwood.

Brenna Rito had 17 points, Natalie Zuchowski added 10 points and the Warriors (16-2) rode a 10-0 run at the outset of the third quarter for their 14th consecutive win of the season.

Return to Vindy.com later and read Tuesday's Vindicator sports section for the complete story.

