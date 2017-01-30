JOBS
Starbucks launches voice ordering via app, Amazon’s Alexa



Published: Mon, January 30, 2017 @ 11:47 a.m.

SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon’s Alexa is now able to order up a latte.

Starbucks says it’s partnering with Amazon’s voice platform to offer what it calls “on command” ordering. Starting Monday, anyone who has an Amazon device with Alexa, like the Echo smart speaker, is able to place a Starbucks order by just using their voice.

Starbucks is also launching a beta test of voice ordering through its iPhone app. The Seattle-based coffee giant says the feature is being rolled out to a limited group of 1,000 people nationwide Monday. It plans to expand the feature later this year.

Starbucks chief technology officer Gerri Martin-Flickinger says in a statement that the company expects to “learn a lot from both of these experiences and to evolve them over time.”

