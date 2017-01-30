JOBS
Sheriff to release details from theft investigation today



Published: Mon, January 30, 2017 @ 9:45 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office officials will have a press conference later today to announce findings from two search warrants investigating thefts of construction equipment.

Sheriff’s Maj. Jeff Allen said investigators served two warrants last week and found everything from power tools to high grade commercial equipment.

Allen said more information will be revealed at the press conference later today.

