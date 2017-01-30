JOBS
Paramedics revive man who collapsed from suspected OD



Published: Mon, January 30, 2017 @ 11:27 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Police were on the scene when paramedics revived a man who had overdosed Saturday night, according to a report.

A friend of the victim told police he dialed 911 after the victim collapsed in the kitchen. Prior to that, the friend told police the victim had been in the bathroom "longer than it would take the average person to use the restroom."

Paramedics administered eight doses of Narcan, a drug used to treat opioid overdose. Police did not recover any contraband from the scene.

