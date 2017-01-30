STRUTHERS

The Struthers City School district will have open enrollment for the 2017-18 School Year. Applications will be accepted for students in grades K-2, 4 and 6-8; and must be picked up in person at the Struthers Board of Education office, 111 Euclid Avenue, from Feb. 21 through April 28.



The following programs and grades are not currently accepting applications: grades 3, 5 and 9-12 and Special Education Programming due to existing constraints on staffing, scheduling and/or classroom space, according to a district news release.

In order to be considered for open enrollment, completed applications must be returned in person, to the Board of Education Office beginning Feb. 22 at 9 a.m. Applications returned between Feb. 23 and April 28 can be turned into the board office between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. The deadline for completed applications is 3 p.m. on April 28.

Applicants will receive written notice of the enrollment decision beginning the week of May 22. No information will be given over the telephone. Any student living in Ohio and entering grades K-2, 4, and 6-8, is eligible. One application must be completed for each student.



Please call the board office if you need additional information at 330-750-1061.