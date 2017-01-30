JOBS
Ohio police locate girl, 4, who was in car as it was stolen



Published: Mon, January 30, 2017 @ 11:06 a.m.

COLUMBUS (AP) — Police in central Ohio say a 4-year-old girl who was sleeping in the backseat of a car when it was stolen has been found unharmed after a three-hour search.

Columbus police say the car was located less than 2 miles from where it was stolen near the Ohio State University campus Monday morning. Police indicated the child wasn’t initially found with the vehicle, but they didn’t immediately provide details about where and how she was located.

Investigators say the girl’s mother put her into the running vehicle as it was warming up, then went inside a home to get another child and returned to find the car gone.

Police say they believe the car was taken by a black male wearing a dark coat, but they haven’t named a suspect.

