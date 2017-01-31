LOWELLVILLE — Bob Antonucci, Lowellville’s high school band director, sees an upcoming showcase as the culmination of decades of work.

The Ohio Music Education Association has selected the band to perform Saturday at a professional-development conference in Cleveland.

“This is a high point for what’s happening, musically,” he said. “The community is so supportive and the administration has been on board.”

Antonucci joined the district in 1995.

“When I’m directing the band onstage at OMEA, I’m going to be thinking about the kids over the past 22 years and the parents and the administration,” he added.

Lowellville’s band submitted a recording last May to OMEA. The state association, which is an affiliate of the National Association for Music Education, selects the ensembles it will feature via a blind audition process.

Such an honor, Antonucci said, is rare for a district Lowellville’s size.

“What OMEA has realized is that they’ve been focusing on the big schools from the suburbs of the big cities – the school districts that have thousands of kids, tons of money, tons of teachers,” Antonucci said. “They’re realizing that there’s good things happening in school districts that don’t fit that. ... So, this year they’ve made it a point to feature the top programs in rural and urban school districts, as well.”

About 3,000 music-education professionals will attend the OMEA conference this week. Lowellville’s band, which comprises about 65 students, will play six pieces from a variety of genres.

For the complete story, read Tuesday's Vindicator and Vindy.com