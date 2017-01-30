JOBS
Library to offer variety of programs



Published: Mon, January 30, 2017 @ 8:34 a.m.

SALEM

Enjoy light refreshments while you learn “101 Ways to Nurture Yourself” during a program presented by author, blogger and speaker Christine Mabon. The tea will be hosted by Salem Public Library, 821 E. State St., at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 9. This program is open to the public and free of cost. Formal dress is optional.

Wellness Wednesday “How to Build Your Healthiest Heart” will be the topic at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the Quaker meeting room. Registered, licensed dietician/nutritionist Bridget Lackey will provide healthy tips, recipes and the latest trends in heart health.

This is open to the public and free. Registration is required for both.

Register online at www.salem.lib.oh.us, email library@salem.lib.oh.us, or call 330-332-0042 or stop in at the library.

