LIBERTY — Township police continue to investigate the case of a man found shot in the leg Friday morning.

Police responded to reports about 5 a.m. of a man lying on the ground at Catherine Street near Parkwood Avenue.

The victim told officers when they arrived at the scene that he was walking in the area of the Days Inn Motel where he was staying, when two men "grabbed" him, put him a Green Dodge Charger and drove him away. When police asked who shot him, the victim said he didn't know, a police report states.

When officers arrived, he was lying on the ground and trying to contact his cousin via his cell phone, police reported.

Officers found three shell casings at Parkwood Avenue. Trumbull County dispatch had received a report of three shots heard near Catherine Street and a report of a light-colored vehicle fleeing the area southbound on Parkwood.

Emergency personnel transported the victim Friday to St. Elizabeth Hospital.